English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

Sushmita Sen Weighs In On Her Character In Aarya 3, Deems It 'Modern Understanding Of Stree Shakti'

Sushmita Sen is all set to headline the show Aarya 3 Part 2. Ahead of release`, the actress has opened up about her character in upcoming the series finale.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sushmita Sen Reveals She Learnt Kalaripayattu For Aarya Season 3
Sushmita Sen Reveals She Learnt Kalaripayattu For Aarya Season 3 | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sushmita Sen is gearing up for the release of her upcoming series Aarya Season 3 Part 2. The thriller will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from February 9 and conclude the series which shows the actress as a mother trying to fight for the safety and protection of her children. Ahead of the release, the actress has opened up on her character in the show and how this is the best time to showcase such ‘nari shakti’. 

Sushmita Sen says Aarya is a modern understanding of ‘stree-shakti’ 

Sushmita Sen has opened up on Aarya 3 Part 2 and how she feels close to the character. The actress has often spoken about how she relates with her character in the series. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sushmita reiterated that the current scenario is the correct time for a story like Aarya has come to light. 

Sushmita asserted, "Aarya is very dear to me yes. I think Aarya is a very modern understanding of stree shakti (women's power).” She further asserted that it was the “right time” to make the show. She went on to appreciate the strength and determination shown by her character in the show.  

Sushmita Sen draws parallels from Aarya 

Sushmita Sen has reflected upon the universal struggle of maintaining the bond between a mother and her child, sharing the ups and downs with her own children. Sushmita, who plays the titular character in the thriller series Aarya said: "It's every mother's worst nightmare to see her children go against her. No matter who you ask, that's something that unifies us all. None of us want our children in danger, afraid, or feeling unprotected. We never want them to turn against us. Aarya, as you've seen in part one of this season, reaches that heartbreaking point."

Sen, who is the mother of two adopted daughters -- Renee, and Alisah, added: "While I'm grateful not to experience it to the extent Aarya does, I've had my share of ups and downs with my children, like any mother. I've channelled those emotions into portraying the pain my character feels on screen." 

(With Inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News11 minutes ago

  2. Sensex, Nifty rise ahead of RBI's repo rate stance

    Business News16 minutes ago

  3. Enzo Fernandez scores a stunning freekick goal against Aston Villa

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  4. NIA Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations in Hyderabad

    India News26 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan Elections: Mobile Phone Services Suspended

    World26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement