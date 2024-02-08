Advertisement

Sushmita Sen is gearing up for the release of her upcoming series Aarya Season 3 Part 2. The thriller will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from February 9 and conclude the series which shows the actress as a mother trying to fight for the safety and protection of her children. Ahead of the release, the actress has opened up on her character in the show and how this is the best time to showcase such ‘nari shakti’.

Sushmita Sen says Aarya is a modern understanding of ‘stree-shakti’

Sushmita Sen has opened up on Aarya 3 Part 2 and how she feels close to the character. The actress has often spoken about how she relates with her character in the series. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sushmita reiterated that the current scenario is the correct time for a story like Aarya has come to light.

Sushmita asserted, "Aarya is very dear to me yes. I think Aarya is a very modern understanding of stree shakti (women's power).” She further asserted that it was the “right time” to make the show. She went on to appreciate the strength and determination shown by her character in the show.

Sushmita Sen draws parallels from Aarya

Sushmita Se n has reflected upon the universal struggle of maintaining the bond between a mother and her child, sharing the ups and downs with her own children. Sushmita, who plays the titular character in the thriller series Aarya said: "It's every mother's worst nightmare to see her children go against her. No matter who you ask, that's something that unifies us all. None of us want our children in danger, afraid, or feeling unprotected. We never want them to turn against us. Aarya, as you've seen in part one of this season, reaches that heartbreaking point."

Sen, who is the mother of two adopted daughters -- Renee, and Alisah, added: "While I'm grateful not to experience it to the extent Aarya does, I've had my share of ups and downs with my children, like any mother. I've channelled those emotions into portraying the pain my character feels on screen."

(With Inputs from IANS)