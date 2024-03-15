Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney has revealed that she is finally heading back to the Euphoria set to start filming season three. For the unversed, the show has been celebrated for its gripping portrayal of high schoolers entangled in a world of drugs, love, and crime. The cast, led by Zendaya, also includes Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, and more.

File photo of Sydney Sweeney | Image: Instagram

Sydney Sweeney returns to the sets of Euphoria

During a recent interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz, the actress was asked if she was planning to take a little time off. Responding to the same, Sydney said that next on her plate is filming for the next season of Sam Levinson’s hit series Euphoria. She said, “I go into Euphoria.”

The actress, however, did not confirm an exact date or if she has seen any scripts. “Maybe. I don’t know.” Speaking about getting back to the sets, she said, “I always feel like I go home. It’s like home when I go back to it. I like it. I’m excited, it’s like family.”

Sweeney was also recently viewed by the Los Angeles Times about Sony’s comic book movie Madame Web, which received brutal reviews from critics. However, she admitted that she was unfazed about the film being mocked.

What do we know about Euphoria?

While details about the new season remain sparse, showrunner Sam Levinson previously teased that it would have a "film noir" style, exploring the concept of individual principles in a corrupt world. The Euphoria universe has seen some changes in its cast lineup. Barbie Ferreira, who portrayed Kat Hernandez, announced her departure from the series, signaling a shift in the show's dynamics. Additionally, the tragic passing of Angus Cloud has had an impact on the production of Season 3.