Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 22:30 IST

Sydney Sweeney 'Scared' To Talk About Euphoria 3: Said One Thing And...

At a recent media interaction, Sydney Sweeney briefly chatted with MTV’s Josh Horowitz about the upcoming, third season of Euphoria.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
Actress Sydney Sweeney is not letting anything slip about the new edition of her fan-favourite series Euphoria. During the Sydney Sweeney in Conversation with Josh Horowitz event in New York City, the actress briefly chatted with MTV’s Josh Horowitz about the upcoming third season of Euphoria, reports People magazine.

Sydney Sweeney on Euphoria Season 3

Sydney revealed that she couldn't say much about it. "Honestly, it’s, like, as scary as talking about Marvel", the actress joked, comparing it to the super secret comic book and film franchise. She continued, "I said one thing, and it went everywhere.”

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard in Euphoria

 

When Horowitz told the star that fans are "excited" for the forthcoming season, Sydney - who portrays character Cassie Howard in the popular HBO series - responded, "I’m excited too. I love Cassie. Cassie truly is a dream to play and as an actor, I’m so fortunate that I’ve had a character like her at such a young age. And, of course, I wanna keep living her crazy (life). I love it.”

What do we know about Euphoria?

While details about the new season remain sparse, showrunner Sam Levinson previously teased that it would have a "film noir" style, exploring the concept of individual principles in a corrupt world. 

 

Euphoria has been celebrated for its gripping portrayal of high schoolers entangled in a world of drugs, love, and crime. The cast, led by Zendaya, includes Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, and more. The show’s universe has seen some changes in its cast lineup. Barbie Ferreira, who portrayed Kat Hernandez, announced her departure from the series, signalling a shift in the show's dynamics. 

Additionally, the tragic passing of Angus Cloud in July of last year has had an impact on the production of Season 3. As of now, production for the upcoming season has not yet commenced. Euphoria was renewed for a 3rd season in February 2022, but new episodes won't be released until at least 2025.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 22:30 IST

