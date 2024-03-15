×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

Tamil Series Inspector Rishi Starring Naveen Chandra, Kanna Ravi Blends Crime And Horror

The horror-crime-drama has been created by Nandhini JS, and features Naveen Chandra. The ten episode series will stream on March 29 on Prime Video.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Inspector Rishi
Inspector Rishi | Image:Prime Video/Instagram
The upcoming Tamil streaming series ‘Inspector Rishi’, traces the journey of a sceptical inspector, Rishi Nandhan. Rishi’s convictions are challenged when he investigates a series of peculiar murders entwined with supernatural occurrences.

The horror-crime-drama has been created by Nandhini JS, and features Naveen Chandra, who is known for ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ and was most recently seen in ‘Jigarthanda Double X’ along with Kanna Ravi, who is known for ‘Kaithi’.

It also stars Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel in pivotal roles.

Talking about the series, Nandhini JS said in a statement: “As a creator, working on 'Inspector Rishi' has been a deeply gratifying experience and I am grateful for this collaboration. Integrating a police procedural with horror and mystery has allowed me to explore new dimensions of storytelling, delving deeper into the eerie and enigmatic world of Inspector Rishi."

“The splendid performances of the cast including Naveen Chandra, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, Kumaravel and the dedicated efforts of the crew members have beautifully translated my vision onto the screen,” she added.

The ten-episode series is set to drop on Prime Video on March 29.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

