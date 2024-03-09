Advertisement

Anand L Rai will soon be making his debut on the OTT medium. The news was confirmed by the director himself at a recent media event. The byte also saw Rai reflect on why he has refrained from making an OTT debut all this time.

Anand L Rai is all set to make his OTT debut this year



On the sidelines of the FICCI Frames event this year, Anand L Rai, speaking to PTI, revealed that 2024 will mark his debut on the OTT platform. While the mystery and thriller genre has been booming on the medium, the director revealed that he will instead be opting for the romance genre when it comes to his debut.

He said, "There are people making fantastic thrillers and mystery series, but I would love to do something different. I want to reach out to the audience with something new on OTT. I want to give them a world which they have not seen on OTT before. So, I'll do things on my terms and conditions...As a good student, I'll learn first and then deliver. This year you can expect (the show) but I won't reveal much about it. All I can say is, I'll be dealing with romance and drama."

Anand L Rai sheds light on why he has stayed away from the OTT medium all these years



Anand L Rai's absence from the OTT medium has largely been in lieu of him attempting to grasp the intricacies of the process. He shared that he did not want to jump into anything without entirely researching and learning about the same.

He said, "All the OTT platforms were asking me to make content but I wasn't convinced as it's new. It's a different kind of writing. It is character driven, it has a bigger plot and arc, which we don't have in films. Films are like a complete soul, and for a series you need a big body. So, I now know the difference, but knowing is not enough. I have to learn." The director is currently working on his next, Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush.