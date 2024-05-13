Advertisement

The Bear first premiered back in June of 2022. Though the series' face, Jeremy Allen White, had a niche filmography to his name prior to The Bear happening to him, his turn as the tortured chef Carmy, essentially made him a household name. White is now gearing up to embrace the beloved character once again, as The Bear returns for a third season.

All you need to know about the third season of The Bear



On May 9, FX shared the first teaser for the fresh third season of The Bear, featuring Jeremy Allen White returning as chef Carmy. Besides White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri will also be returning to reprise their respective characters. Not just them, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson and Matty Matheson are also set to return, as per a People report.

Additionally, the third season will be carrying a total of 10 episodes, all expected to be made available for streaming at once. Back in December of 2023, White had teased his return to the role of chef Carmy, stating how he would begin filming for the next season, early 2024. During his appearance on the Today show last year, he had said, "I'm going to get together with some chefs in January and start prepping in the kitchen again, sharpening up the skills."

Has The Bear already been renewed for a fourth season?



As per a March 2024 Deadline report, The Bear has already quietly been renewed for a fourth season. Though a release date has not been announced for the same yet, the season has reportedly been filmed back to back with season three.

The official synopsis for the third season, affirms the continuing journey of Carmy, Sydney and Richie, as they strive to take The Bear to greater heights of culinary achievement even as they struggle to stay in business.

The third season is set to premiere on Hulu, dated June 27.