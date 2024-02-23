English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 13:33 IST

The Boys Season 4 Premiere Date Locked For Prime Video Release

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr in major roles.

Republic Entertainment Desk
The Boys, web series
The Boys | Image:The Boys/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Emmy-winning drama The Boys season four is all set to stream on Prime Video from June 13. The critically acclaimed show will come up with three episodes on June 13, followed by the release of a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on Thursday, July 18.

What is The Boys about? 

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H.

 

Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers.

The Boys - A pop culture phenomenon 

The Boys has also become a massive meme fest much like American Psycho, The Lord Of The Rings, or Star Wars Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith, particularly with Imagine Dragons’s song Bones both the music world and meme culture by storm.

 

The chorus in particular is the attraction that has spawned countless reels of ridiculous memes, each funnier than the last. The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

The show stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T.Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season four will add Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Advertisement

(with inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

14 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

16 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

16 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

16 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

17 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

17 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

17 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

17 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

17 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

17 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

17 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

20 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: PM Modi to Unveil Infra Projects in Varanasi Shortly

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Windows 11 gets AI-powered 'Generative Eraser'

    Tech 13 minutes ago

  3. Sachin Tendulkar enjoys snowfall with his family

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  4. Government will not rush into signing free trade pacts: Piyush Goyal

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  5. Byju's pivotal shareholder EGM

    Web Stories17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo