Emmy-winning drama The Boys season four is all set to stream on Prime Video from June 13. The critically acclaimed show will come up with three episodes on June 13, followed by the release of a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on Thursday, July 18.

What is The Boys about?

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H.

Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers.

The Boys - A pop culture phenomenon

The Boys has also become a massive meme fest much like American Psycho, The Lord Of The Rings, or Star Wars Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith, particularly with Imagine Dragons’s song Bones both the music world and meme culture by storm.

The chorus in particular is the attraction that has spawned countless reels of ridiculous memes, each funnier than the last. The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

The show stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T.Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season four will add Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

(with inputs from PTI)