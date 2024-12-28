The Family Man 3: Manoj Bajpayee Announces Shoot Wrap-Up Of Spy Action Thriller, Says 'Aur Thoda Intezar'

The Family Man 3 Shoot Wrap: Audiences have been eagerly waiting for the release of the third season of Manoj Bajpayee's popular web series. It was reported that Manoj, Sharib Hashmi and others are busy shooting with director duo Raj & D.K. In the latest development, the Aligarh actor announced the shooting wrap of The Family Man 3.

The Family Man 3 shoot finally wraps

On Saturday, Manoj took to his Instagram Stories and shared a photo of a walnut cake and the clapboard that reads, "TFM3 2024. It's a wrap!!! Date December 27." The text on the post reads, "Shooting wrapped!! for Family Man 3! Aur thoda intezar."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

The third season will reportedly revolve around the COVID-19 pandemic. The third season preview at the end of season 2 seems China attacks the Northeastern states of India and they use COVID-19 as a distraction for the attack. It is reported that the upcoming season will release in the summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, Manoj has been sharing glimpses from The Family Man 3 set. A few days ago, he shared a video of Sharib enjoying the snack stalls at their sets on the occasion of Christmas as they were busy shooting for the series. “Family Man hai, toh tyohar toh manega hi! #TheFamilyMan #MerryChristmas,” read the caption.

What else do we know about The Family Man Season 3?