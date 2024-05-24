The Legend Of Hanuman' brings to life the adventures of Lord Hanuman. This series offers an animated and entertaining approach to historical storytelling, perfect for children. | Image:Disney+ Hotstar

The Legend of Hanuman Season 4 will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on June 5. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the show on Friday, May 24. Created by Sharad Devarajan, the series stars Sharad Kelkar and Daman Singh in voice roles and promises more epic confrontations between the formidable Kumbhkaran and Hanuman.

The Legend of Hanuman Season 4 to continue the Ramayan story

Taking to Instagram, streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, "Yudh ke maidan mein jaag utha hai Kumbkaran, dekhiye Pavanputra hanuman ki kahani ka agla charan. #HotstarSpecials #TheLegendOfHanuman Season 4 starts streaming on June 5.

The new season will showcase Kumbhkaran unleashing his monstrous power, Indrajeet's deadly schemes, and Ahiravan's dark plans, while Hanuman empowers his powerful vanar sena for a battle like never before.

Sharad Kelkar gives update about Season 4 of The Legend of Hanuman

Sharad Kelkar, who did the voice-over for the character of Lankesh in the series and is also the narrator, shared that the upcoming season will see Ravan’s battle getting more challenging as he faces loss and sacrifice. He said, “In the upcoming season, Ravan's battle is more challenging as he faces not only the 'Vanar Sena', but also loss and sacrifice. Bringing that agony and pain to life in the voice required introspection and fresh preparations compared to the previous seasons."

In this series, Da Man essays Hanuman, Sanket Mhatre voices Ram, Surbhi Pandey as Sita, Richard Joel as Laxman, and the iconic Sharad Kelkar as Ravan.



