Updated February 17th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

The Night Manager Completes 1 Year Of Release, Anil Kapoor Calls It ‘Milestone In His Career'

The Night Manager completed a year of release today. On the occasion, Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram to share a series of photos from the series set.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor | Image:Anil Kapoor/Instagram
The Night Manager was headlined by Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The web series debuted in February last year. As the series clocks a year of release, the lead actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a series of BTS pictures from the shoot and express his gratitude for the same. 

Anil Kapoor calls The Night Manager ‘turning point’ in his career 

Actor Anil Kapoor's The Night Manager has completed one year of its release on February 17. To mark the first anniversary, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and penned down a lengthy note on Saturday. The post stated, "Dear Fans, Team, and Admirers of The Night Manager, As we mark the one-year anniversary of our cherished show, The Night Manager, my heart brims with gratitude and emotion. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and its success resonates deeply within me."

He continued, "The outpouring of love and unwavering support from each of you has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. Your passion has propelled The Night Manager beyond mere OTT; it has become a milestone in my career, a testament to the power of storytelling." He concluded, "To the remarkable team behind the scenes, your tireless dedication and pursuit of excellence have been the cornerstone of our success. Together, we've crafted something truly special, something that will endure in the hearts of viewers for years to come. Here's to The Night Manager! Thank you for the love!" 

When Aditya Roy Kapur reveals how The Night Manager fans reacted to the Hindi remake

In The Night Manager, Aditya Roy Kapur played a hotel night manager who goes undercover to bring down the empire of an arms dealer, essayed by Anil Kapoor. The Indian version has been created by Sandeep Modi with a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan. Modi also directed the seven-part series with Priyanka Ghose. What made the show's success even sweeter for him was the appreciation that came from the fans of the 2016 British series, which featured Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine.

BTS shared by Anil Kapoor | Image: Anil Kapoor/Instagram 

"There are so many people who love the original. Some people have said that The Night Manager original is my favourite show. But even those people have actually turned around and said that they liked us as much. "That is a great compliment to receive... It is a kind of vindication for feeling like it was a good thing that we went ahead and did this." The actor even got a call from Hiddleston, his British counterpart. British show writer David Farr and Hiddleston attended a special screening of the Indian version in London and then the Loki star rang up Kapur.
(With inputs from PTI) 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

