The Dunder Mifflin paper company may just be up and running soon. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's latest revelations on their joint podcast, Office Ladies, strongly hinted at the possibility of a full-length feature film, inspired from the uber-successful series. What's more, Bryan Cranston may just come on board for the project.

Is a The Office movie in the works?



For the unversed, Jenna Fischer - who played Pam Beasley across all nine seasons of The Office, and Angela Kinsey - who played Angela Martin, also a keynote character through the nine seasons, are close real life friends despite the rather lukewarm track between the two characters on screen. The two also host a podcast, essentially an Office re-watch party of sorts, called the Office Ladies.

The latest episode of the Office Ladies, hosted Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston as a guest. Cranston was actually the director on a season 9 episode of the series, titled Work Bus. It was Cranston who floated the idea of a full-length film instead of a series reboot for The Office, something which Kinsey appeared to be on board with right away. She said, "I would do it. I would do it for my kids because I think they would think that's fun." Jenna, also on board, added that creator Greg Daniels had to necessarily be brought on board for this hypothetical project.

What are Bryan Cranston's plans for The Office film?



Even though it was Bryan Cranston himself who began the discussion on a hypothetical The Office feature film, his plans of being a part of the project, were rather peculiar. Cranston asserted how he would just like to be a part of the project in the capacity of a background actor, observing everybody.

He said, "I just wanna be an extra in it. I do. I would be an extra in it. I would be some guy. I'd be a, like a crossing guard or something like that." Kinsey jokingly added, "Maybe you're like a one of Dwight's hired hands on Schrute Farms".