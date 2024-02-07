Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 00:16 IST

The Office Film In The Works? Alums Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey Hint At Bryan Cranston Joining In

A full-length feature film based on The Office, may just be in the works. The series enjoyed a successful run spanning 9 seasons between 2005 and 2013.

Republic Entertainment Desk
The Office
The Office | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Dunder Mifflin paper company may just be up and running soon. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's latest revelations on their joint podcast, Office Ladies, strongly hinted at the possibility of a full-length feature film, inspired from the uber-successful series. What's more, Bryan Cranston may just come on board for the project.

Advertisement

Is a The Office movie in the works?


For the unversed, Jenna Fischer - who played Pam Beasley across all nine seasons of The Office, and Angela Kinsey - who played Angela Martin, also a keynote character through the nine seasons, are close real life friends despite the rather lukewarm track between the two characters on screen. The two also host a podcast, essentially an Office re-watch party of sorts, called the Office Ladies. 

Advertisement


The latest episode of the Office Ladies, hosted Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston as a guest. Cranston was actually the director on a season 9 episode of the series, titled Work Bus. It was Cranston who floated the idea of a full-length film instead of a series reboot for The Office, something which Kinsey appeared to be on board with right away. She said, "I would do it. I would do it for my kids because I think they would think that's fun." Jenna, also on board, added that creator Greg Daniels had to necessarily be brought on board for this hypothetical project.

Advertisement

What are Bryan Cranston's plans for The Office film?


Even though it was Bryan Cranston himself who began the discussion on a hypothetical The Office feature film, his plans of being a part of the project, were rather peculiar. Cranston asserted how he would just like to be a part of the project in the capacity of a background actor, observing everybody. 

Advertisement


He said, "I just wanna be an extra in it. I do. I would be an extra in it. I would be some guy. I'd be a, like a crossing guard or something like that." Kinsey jokingly added, "Maybe you're like a one of Dwight's hired hands on Schrute Farms". 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 00:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement