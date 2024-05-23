Advertisement

The first look of Liam Hemsworth in The Witcher as Geralt Of Rivia is out now. The actor has replaced Henry Cavill of Man Of Steel fame in the title role for season 4 and 5. The first teaser of sesaon 4 was unveiled by Netflix on May 22 and Hemsworth sure looks like a good replacement of Cavill.

A still from The Witcher 4 | Image: YouTube screengrab

The Witcher season 4 first look out

Production on Season 4 is currently underway in the UK. As announced in April, Season 4 is being shot back-to-back with a fifth and final season, which will complete the adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books. While the new season is delayed, Hemsworth taking up Henry Cavill's mantle as Geralt Of Rivia will seemingly not divide the audience as much as the announcement of the news in 2022.

“It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia,” creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Netflix when the new season started rolling on Season 4.

All about The Witcher 4 and 5

The fourth and fifth seasons will cover Sapkowski’s three remaining books: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow and Lady of the Lake. As Hissrich mentioned, Hemsworth is taking over the role of Geralt from Henry Cavill, who played the character in the first three seasons.

According to Netflix, in a newly released teaser, Liam Hemsworth can be seen wearing Geralt’s signature medallion as he treks across dim, murky land, turning around to face the eerie squelch of something looming behind him.