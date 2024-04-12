×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 23:15 IST

Tom Hiddleston Starrer The Night Manager Renewed For Two More Seasons After Eight Years

The Night Manager is based on a spy novel of the same name by John le Carré. It stars Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, manager of a five-star hotel.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Night Manager
The Night Manager | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
After an eight-year break, Tom Hiddleston’s show The Night Manager will make a comeback on the television screen. Released back in 2016, the BBC series became an enormous smash at the time of its run. The rumours of the show’s renewal emerged last year, which has now been confirmed by Deadline. 

What is The Night Manager about?

The Night Manager is based on a spy novel of the same name by John le Carré. It stars Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, a manager of a five-star hotel who is enlisted to assist in the capture of an arms dealer. In 2016, the first season debuted on AMC and BBC One. In the second season, which takes place eight years after the shocking events of the Season 1 finale, Hiddleston will play Pine once more.

 

Season 1 of The Night Manager took home three Golden Globes and two Emmys, including Best Actor for Hiddleston in 2016. Ten million people watched it in the United Kingdom alone, making it one of the most-watched programs of that year. 

Tom Hiddleston on reprising the role of Jonathan Pine

Reacting to the news of the show’s revival, Hiddleston said, “The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on. The depth, range and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect. I’m so looking forward to reuniting with Simon and Stephen Cornwell, David Farr and Stephen Garrett, and to working with Georgi Banks-Davies to tell the next chapter of our story. I can’t wait.”

 

David Farr will serve as the creator, writer, and executive producer for the upcoming seasons of The Night Manager. Georgi Banks-Davies will direct each of the six episodes in Season 2. Hugh Laurie will work as an executive producer alongside Stephen Garrett, who will oversee the show's production.

 

 

 

 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 23:15 IST

