Thursday is here and so is our fresh list of new web series that are scheduled to debut on the OTT platforms this weekend. From crime-thriller Undekhi Season 3, Murder In Mahin to romantic drama Tujhpe Main Fida, SONYLIV, JioCinema, Amazon miniTV and other digital platforms are set to treat the audience with binge-worthy shows.

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us

It is a six-part German-language television series adapted from the Mona Kasten book Save Me. Streaming on Prime Video from today, May 9.

Undekhi Season 3

Tensions run high in the third season where each character is determined to serve their own agenda - be it their thirst for power or revenge. The show will stream on SonyLIV on May 10.

Murder In Mahim

Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz's starrer psychological thriller delves deep into the complexities of human nature and the grim realities of society. The social commentary series explores the chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh) and Jende (Vijay Raaz). It is set to release on May 10 on JioCinema.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a brand-new set of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown assailant. It will stream on JioCinema on May 10.

Doctor Who Season 14

The series stars Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, a new incarnation of the Doctor, an alien Time Lord who travels through time and space in the TARDIS, which appears to be a British police box from the outside. It will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 11.

Tujhpe Main Fida

Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Nikeet Dhillon's modern-day fairytale series is an enchanting journey filled with love, heartbreak and mystery. The series follows the journey of Aira (Nikeet) and Marcus (Rudhraksh), two souls entwined by fate and bound by secrets. The series features Gauri Pradhan and Kamya Ahlawat, in key roles. It will stream on Amazon miniTV from May 11.