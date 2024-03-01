Advertisement

Vaani Kapoor is all set to make her OTT debut with Netflix’s upcoming series Mandala Murders. The upcoming show is a production of YRF Entertainment and follows the success of The Railway Men on the same platform last year. This announcement was a part of ‘Next on Netflix’ where a slate of highly-anticipated titles was released by the streaming giant.

What more do we know about Mandala Murders?

Directed by Gopi Puthran who is best known for helming Mardaani 2, Mandala Murders features Kapoor alongside Vaibhav Raj Gupta from Gullak as detectives solving a string of mysterious murders, potentially linked to a secretive society.

Thrilled about her foray into the digital space with YRF and Netflix, Kapoor who is acclaimed for roles in Shuddh Desi Romance and War, expressed her excitement about the opportunity. Speaking at the 'Next on Netflix' event, she talked about her eagerness to explore new genres.

What did Vaani say about Mandala Murders?

The actress said during the press conference, ''It is a series and it's my first series. It's the first time I'm venturing into the digital arena with YRF and Netflix, it's a proud moment. I've never done action, crime, or thriller genres. I'm excited that I got this opportunity.''

Kapoor who is an avid fan of murder mystery and crime-thriller shows described Mandala Murders as an exciting journey through intrigue and suspense. She talked about the series' gripping narrative and kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Vaani expressed, ''This is the first time I got the opportunity to get into the psyche, navigating through a maze of intrigue and suspense. It was an edge of the seat... like what will happen next... that kind of a series.”

Other than this, Netflix also announced the release of several titles including Ae Watan Mere Watan, Murder Mubarak, Maharaj and Heeramandi.