Advertisement

Taha Shah Badussha is all set to mesmerize audiences with his portrayal of Tajdar in the highly anticipated Netflix series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Taha's journey to landing the role in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is nothing short of inspiring. At the recent trailer launch event of Heeramandi, Taha opened up about his character in the show.

Taha Shah Badussha on playing Tajdar in Heeramandi

The actor recently opened up about the intricacies of his character Tajdar in Heeramandi. He said, "I have gotten this character after giving a lot of auditions. Since last 12 years I have worked hard to get here, and now working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir is like a dream come true. I feel that Tajdar and me have a lot of resemblance. I resonate with the character. He yearns for love. He sees everything through the lenses of kindness and tries not to step over people. That's the kind of personality he has.”

Additionally, Taha Shah revealed how his part that was initially intended for just a 3-day shoot led to an expanded role. The actor stated, “When I had first been approached for this role, I had just been given a 3 day part. I had signed the contract for that as well, but maybe Sanjay Sir saw something in me and decided to extend my part in the series to a lot more than it was originally planned."

The unveiling of Taha's look as Tajdar has captivated audiences, with his regal and handsome appearance, winning hearts across the board. As the excitement builds for the release of Heeramandi on May 1st, anticipation is at an all-time high to see the ensemble cast come together for SLB’s magnum opus.

Advertisement

What do we know about Heeramandi?

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom. It is set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement and narrates the story of a power struggle in Heeramandi, where a young heir is caught in the crossfire and chooses love over succession, disrupting the status quo. The final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test.