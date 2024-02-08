Advertisement

Jenna Ortega who is an American actor and was the lead in the popular OTT series Wednesday recently provided insights into the upcoming season. During the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Jenna Ortega shared details about the second season of Wednesday. The Scream actress talked about the direction the series is taking in its second season, hinting at a more pronounced horror theme.

Star Jenna Ortega Unveils Details on about the Wednesday Season 2

In her revelation about the next season of Wednesday, Jenna Ortega emphasized the show's shift towards embracing more horror elements. The actress hinted at a darker and more thrilling atmosphere, sharing, "What I can say [is] we're definitely leaning into a little bit more horror." This departure from the lighthearted tone of the first season suggests an intriguing evolution for the titular character, Wednesday Addams.

Star Jenna Ortega Unveils Details on about the Wednesday Season 2 I Image: IMDb

Jenna Ortega teased fans with a glimpse into what to expect, promising a season that's "bigger" and "a lot more action-packed." The actress hinted at the episodes feeling like standalone movies, elevating the overall viewing experience. Moreover, she alluded to the presence of impactful one-liners, adding a layer of wit and humor to the darker narrative.

Other Interesting details about the next season of Wednesday

During a previous appearance on Variety's Actors on Actors in June, Jenna Ortega shared a significant shift in the show's focus. The second season of Wednesday is set to deviate from the romantic elements seen in the debut season. Ortega stated, "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great." This decision aligns with the desire to emphasize the horror aspects of the show without compromising its lighthearted essence.

Other Interesting details about the next season of Wednesday I Image: IMDb

Wednesday earned a renewal for its second season in January 2023, reflecting the success of the initial season as a spinoff from The Addams Family. Jenna Ortega's involvement in the series is part of her ongoing collaboration with director Tim Burton, as she reunites with him for the highly anticipated Beetlejuice sequel movie, marking a significant milestone over three decades since the original film in 1988.

As Wednesday prepares to delve deeper into horror territory, fans can anticipate a thrilling and engaging second season, with Jenna Ortega at the helm of the supernatural comedy horror series.