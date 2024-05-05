Advertisement

Heeramandi's recent release has been met with mixed reactions. While the visual appeal and aesthetics of the set have been unanimously hailed as grand, certain themes and undercurrents in the film have been heavily criticised - factual inaccuracy too, has been a key point of concern in the aftermath of the series' release. That being said, the experience of starring in a Bhansali production has been hailed by the entire star cast of the series. Aditi Rao Hydari recently shared an anecdote from the same.

Aditi Rao Hydari went without lunch one day at the behest of Sanjay Leela Bhansali

In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Aditi Rao Hydari opened up about a particular scene in the series which required her to embody anger - not her strongest suit. To push her into the zone, Bhansali gave everybody on set a lunch break, except her - of course with her permission. Aditi, too, agreed to taking on the challenge, as she wanted to rough out her soft side so as to be able to deliver on Bhansali's vision.

She said, "And then he said we were going to shoot this scene and gave everybody a lunch break, except me. He asked, 'Is that okay?' I was like, 'Done'. So I didn’t eat and it really helped me. It kept me on the edge and not soft. So I went back to my van and I just thought about everything that he said. He basically told me a story. I came back and we shot it and it was okay."

Aditi Rao Hydari has trouble expressing anger

The whole reason behind Bhansali asking Aditi to skip lunch, was so that he could rile her up for the scene set to be shot. In the same conversation, Aditi admitted that being angry, even for a role, is not really her strongest suit. She finds the emotion - real or feigned - very "tiring".

She shared, "He used to say, 'If I say angry scene, she’ll do one love scene with full Shringar bhav', about me. And he’s right. For me, to be angry is the most tiring thing, especially the very outward anger." Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.