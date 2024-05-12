You Cast Expands For Finale Season, Penn Badgley Starrer Show Adds New Faces

Advertisement

Actors Natasha Behnam, Pete Ploszek, Tom Francis and b have been confirmed to join the fifth and final season of the Netflix psychological drama You. Based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, You follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager and serial killer, played by Penn Badgley. Production on the final installment of You is underway.

You is an English web series ~Image: IMDb

You cast expands, meet the new faces

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Behnam (The Girls on the Bus) will play Dominique, who appears to be an aloof hipster, but is a passionate and clever woman. While Ploszek of Parks & Recreation fame will essay the role of Harrison, Joe's golden retriever brother-in-law, Sunset Boulevard actor Francis will feature as Clayton, a wannabe author whose controlling nature draws Joe's attention.

b, known for Station 19, will be seen as Phoenix, a shrewd and resourceful person. Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews also round out the cast of the upcoming season.

All you need to know about You season 5

You season 5 commenced filming in AYOu Seaon pril this year. You follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager and serial killer who falls in love and develops an extreme obsession. The first season of the show, which debuted in 2018, was set in New York City, before shifting to Los Angeles for the sophomore chapter (2019) and then to San Francisco's suburb of Madre Linda for season three (2021).

The show's fourth season, which was set in London and split into two parts, premiered in 2023. At the fourth season's conclusion, Goldberg had returned to New York City with his wealthy partner Kate and a dangerous new lease on life. For the finale season, executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W Lo will be serving as co-showrunners.

