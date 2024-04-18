Advertisement

Looks like nobody is really sure about when Euphoria will return with its season 3. Forget ardent fans, even Hollywood star Zendaya claims that she, too, is unaware of when the third season will begin production. Although the Euphoria star is an executive producer of the hit HBO series, she said she’s “not in charge” of whether or not the third season will really happen.

Zendaya on Euphoria Season 3 delay

While Zendaya wants to play Rue again, she is not sure when will she start filming for the show. “If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course,” Zendaya told Variety at the Challengers premiere in Los Angeles Tuesday night (Pacific Standard Time). “But it’s beyond me.”

Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria

As per Variety, HBO announced the postponement of Euphoria Season 3 on March 25, saying that the network and creator Sam Levinson “remain committed to making an exceptional third season.”

“In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities,” an HBO spokesperson said.

Storm Reid reacts to delay in Euphoria production

Three days later, Storm Reid, who plays Rue’s younger sister, Gia, was the first cast member to speak publicly about the postponement. She expressed optimism that season 3 would eventually happen.

Storm Reid and Zendaya in Euphoria

“I would hope the viewers, the audience will be able to finish the show,” Reid said. “I think we should handle the show with care. We’ve put our hearts and soul into it.” The delay was due, in part, to creative differences. Levinson first proposed a five-year time jump which would feature Rue becoming a private detective. Zendaya proposed that Rue, now sober, become a pregnancy surrogate.

