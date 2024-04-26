Advertisement

Fardeen Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The show not just marks his acting comeback after a 14-year hiatus, but also his debut in the OTT world. As the actor is busy promoting his highly-anticipated show, during one such promotional interview, the actor recalled being "brutally" rejected by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali rejected Fardeen Khan

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Fardeen narrated an incident when he went to meet the filmmaker Bhansali for Wali Mohammed. He said they spoke for about 10-15 minutes and then Bhansali suddenly said, "You know Fardeen I don't think we can work because I don't see that fire in your eyes." This jolted the actor as it sounded "brutal" to him, but he took it positively and thanked him for it. "That's exactly what I wanted to hear, I needed to hear rather," he added.

Was Fardeen Khan offered a role in Black?

When Fardeen was asked if was he offered the role in Black, the actor was surprised to hear this and said that he had heard it for the first time. "This is news to me. I don't know what to say about this," the actor added.

The actor also opened up about his experience working with Bhansali in Heeramandi and said that he is extremely grateful to have gotten a chance to be able to work with a "master craftsman like him". It was a wonderful learning experience and the director enriched him on many levels.

What do we know about Heeramandi?

The series marks the debut of Bhansali to the OTT world. The series is about the lives of tawaifs at the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj. It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.

