Padma Awards 2025 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Arrive At Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi

Padma Awards 2025 LIVE: The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu will present the highest civilian honours in the ceremony scheduled to be held from 6 PM at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. The awardees of this year's honours were announced on the eve of Republic Day 2025. A total of 139 awards were announced, including 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, while the Padma Bhushan recognises distinguished service of high order. The Padma Shri is given for distinguished service in any field.



From the world of arts, Kathak dancer Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia, violinist, composer and conductor Lakshminarayana Subramaniam and late folk singer Sharda Sinha will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan.



Kannada actor Anant Nag, dancer Jatin Goswami, Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tamil actor S Ajith Kumar, Bollywood filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, dancer and actress Shobana Chandrakumar and late singer Pankaj Udhas will be conferred with the Padma Bhushan.



Padma Shri will be awarded to Arjit Singh and Ricky Gyan Kej, notably.

