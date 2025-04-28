Padma Awards 2025 LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Arrive At Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi

Padma Awards 2025 LIVE: The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu will present the highest civilian honours in the ceremony scheduled to be held from 6 PM at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. The awardees of this year's honours were announced on the eve of Republic Day 2025. A total of 139 awards were announced, including 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, while the Padma Bhushan recognises distinguished service of high order. The Padma Shri is given for distinguished service in any field.
From the world of arts, Kathak dancer Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia, violinist, composer and conductor Lakshminarayana Subramaniam and late folk singer Sharda Sinha will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan.
Kannada actor Anant Nag, dancer Jatin Goswami, Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tamil actor S Ajith Kumar, Bollywood filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, dancer and actress Shobana Chandrakumar and late singer Pankaj Udhas will be conferred with the Padma Bhushan.
Padma Shri will be awarded to Arjit Singh and Ricky Gyan Kej, notably.
Tamil actor Ajith Kumar and his family arrived at the National Capital ahead of the event. He will be awarded the Padma Bhushan. This year, India has conferred seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards, recognising exceptional contributions across various fields. The list includes 23 women awardees, 10 individuals from the categories of Foreigners, NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs, along with 13 posthumous awards.
Fans of Ajith Kumar have taken to their X (formerly Twitter) account to share video compilations of the actor throughout the years. Some have dubbed him ‘pride of Tamil Nadu’ and made several posts to show their support to the actor.
The Padma Awards ceremony will commence at 6 PM on April 28. The event will be streamed live on Akashvani Gold, Indraprastha, AIR Live News24x7 and Akashvani AIR YouTube channel.
On April 27, a day before the Padma awards ceremony, a special celebration was organised for actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in New Delhi. Photos from the bash are now viral on social media.
Late musicians Sharda Sinha, Pankaj Udhas, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and singer Arijit Singh were among 139 recipients of the coveted Padma Awards for the year 2025, announced on the eve of Republic Day.
Folk singer Sinha and noted Malayalam screenwriter-director MT Vasudevan Nair have been posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award for exceptional and distinguished service.
In January, when the Padma Bhushan recipients were announced, Ajith Kumar took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to write, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award by the President of India. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for this prestigious honour. It is a privilege to be recognized at such a level and I am truly grateful for this generous acknowledgement of my contributions to our nation."
He added, “At the same time, I am mindful that this recognition is not just a personal accolade but a testament to the collective efforts and support of many. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the members of the film industry, including my distinguished seniors, various peers, and untold others. Your inspiration, collaboration, and support have been instrumental in my journey, including the pursuit of my passion in other areas as well."
The Padma awards, among the country's highest civilian honours, are conferred in three categories: Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.
The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award in India, after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan.
In the early morning of April 28, Tamil actor Ajith Kumar along with his wife Shalini Pandey and his children arrived in New Delhi.
