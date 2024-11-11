Published 19:02 IST, November 11th 2024
Pan-India Star Rashmika Mandanna's 6 Upcoming Releases Set To Rule Box Office: Pushpa 2 To Sikandar
From south action Pushpa 2 to Bollywood romance Sikander, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to give back-to-back lineups in the next 10 months.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rashmika's 6 Releases Set To Rule Box Office: Pushpa 2 To Sikander | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
19:02 IST, November 11th 2024