sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |

Published 17:56 IST, November 18th 2024

Pather Panchali Child Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84 After Cancer Battle, Satyajit Ray's Son Reacts

Uma Dasgupta was noticed by Satyajit Ray during her stage performance as a child artist at a school function. That is how she landed a role in the iconic film Pather Panchali.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Child actor Uma Dasgupta as seen in Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali
Child actor Uma Dasgupta as seen in Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:56 IST, November 18th 2024