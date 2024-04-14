Advertisement

South star Adivi Sesh starrer biographical drama, Major, has been receiving positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The film based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has garnered the likes of various fans and celebrities like Nani and Amitabh Bachchan among others. Now, joining the bandwagon was an actor turned politician, Pawan Kalyan.

The Bheemla Nayak actor penned a letter on social media lauding the sincere efforts of the team for bringing the heart-touching drama to life. Through the note, the actor confessed not having watched the film yet because of his 'tight and busy schedule' and promised to watch the film soon.

'Major' team receives appreciation from Pawan Kalyan

Apart from expressing his fondness for the team, the actor even praised Adivi Sesh’s performance and creative skills depicted in the movie. The letter also found reference to another Tollywood star Mahesh Babu who is one of the producers of the latest release. Kalyan further applauded superstar Mahesh for being a part of this much-appreciated drama.

The film which was released on June 3 while locking horns with the Kamal Haasan starrer, Vikram, and Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj, had opened to great reviews and decent business at the box office. The film that had raked in Rs 50.7 crore on the first weekend, has been widely appreciated for its storyline. Adivi Sesh who played the titular role was overwhelmed by Pawan Kalyan's letter and thanked the senior actor for his words of encouragement.

"Dear Powerstar. My heart is full... Meeru tour lo busy unde sariki meeku #Major choose time untundha ani Anukunna. Your warm personal note is truly touching. #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan is everything to me. Aa roju #Panjaa Ee roju #Major, truly thankful for your grace. Inka enno chepaali. I will save those for the phone 🇮🇳 Heartfelt gratitude sir. Thank you. #majorthefilm," Adivi wrote.

Followed by Sesh, Mahesh too was touched by the iconic actor's kind words and tweeted, "Thank you @PawanKalyan! Team #Major is truly humbled!." Major has been released in 3 languages-- Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. It has been jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and A+S Movies. Apart from Sesh, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles.

