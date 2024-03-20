Advertisement

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Aadujeevitham, has been opening up about the various aspects of life. Recently, he appeared on Siddharth Kannan's talk show, where he opened up about his equation with Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil and said they had known each other since their childhood, thanks to being "nepo kids".

(Prithviraj with Dulquer | Image: Instagram)

Prithviraj Sukumaran about his friendship with Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil

The actor candidly shared that their fathers were good friends and because of them, they know each other. However, the ice-breaking moment was when the country went into lockdown in March 2020 and rediscovered their friendship. He added that Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil live fairly close to each other in Kochi. "We are all ‘nepo kids’ so our fathers used to know each other. Dulquer’s dad, the legend Mammootty sir, my dad, who passed away very young and Fahadh’s father, Fazil sir, who is one of the iconic directors in South Indian cinema, they all knew each other," he continued.

(A throwback photo of trio with their respective wives | Image: Instagram)

However, as they grew, they never got the time to spend with each other, till the pandemic happened. In lockdown, they realised all of them were in Kochi within 10 minutes of driving distance and nobody was shooting, so that’s when they started hanging out with each other.

Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up about his friendship with Prabhas

Having worked together in Salaar, Prithviraj said that it is impossible not to be friends with Prabhas. "He is a really sweet, down-to-earth guy. He is probably one of the biggest stars that the country has ever produced and he has no clue,” the actor added.

Apart from Aadujeevitham, Prithviraj Sukumaran also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It is set to release on April 11.