Updated March 20th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Are Immersed In 'Ishq Ka Rang' In Viral Photos From Mehendi Ceremony

On Wednesday, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared a series of photos from their mehendi ceremony in which they can be seen having a blast.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Pulkit Samrat
Pulkit Samrat with Kriti Kharbanda | Image:Pulkit Samrat/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on March 15 in a luxurious hotel in Gurugram. The couple announced their union with dreamy wedding photos and are now treating their fans with their pre-wedding festivities album. On Wednesday, Pulkit shared a series of photos from the mehendi festivities in which the couple and their families are seen having a blast.

Inside Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's mehendi ceremony

For the occasion, Pulkit wore an embroidered olive green sherwani paired with black shoes. Kriti, on the other hand, donned a golden embellished lehenga paired with off-shoulder choli. She sported natural makeup and accessorised her look with mangtika and statement earrings.  

(A photo of couple from mehendi album | Image: Instagram)

The carousel post starts with Pulkit applying mehendi on Kriti's palm, followed by photos of some adorable moments shared between the couple. In the last photo, Pulkit, surrounded by his relatives, can be seen dancing his heart out. Sharing the photos, Pulkit wrote, " Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye."

(A photo of couple from mehendi album | Image: Instagram)

Friends and fans drop adorable comments

Soon after he shared the post, their industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. An internet user wrote, " Too much love to u guys." Another user pointed out Pulkit's accessories and wrote, "Can we please take a moment to appreciate the ear and the hand accessory Pulkitttttt carried just too well!" A fan wrote, "Beautiful Couple". Actor Freddy Daruwala commented, "Haayyeee".  

A look at Kriti Kharbanda's first rasoi ceremony post marriage

The rasoi ceremony is a post-wedding ritual where a newlywed daughter-in-law cooks a sweet dish for the first time for her husband's family. As a newlywed, Kriti too followed the ritual and cooked halwa for her ‘pehli rasoi’. She shared several photos on her Instagram Stories of the well-decorated halwa in a bowl placed on the kitchen counter. She captioned it "Meri pehli rasoi". It was followed by a photo of her with Pulkit's grandmother, who the actress revealed approved the dessert. In the image, the grandmother is lovingly hugging Kriti and giving her blessings.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Pulkit and Kriti met for the first time on the sets of the film Pagalpanti (2019). Their friendship soon blossomed into love and after five years of dating the two finally took the plunge in March in an intimate wedding ceremony. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

