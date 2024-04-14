Advertisement

Telugu superstar Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni tied the knot in 2012 and since then, the couple have been enjoying marital bliss. As the duo is set to mark 10 years of togetherness on 14 June 2022, they were recently spotted at the airport as they headed to an unknown location to celebrate their big day.

Ram Charan & Upasana head for vacation to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni were recently seen arriving at the Hyderabad airport in their black car as shown in a video clip shared by a fan. The video further revealed how Upasana Kamineni sported a full-sleeved beige top with a set of classy floral palazzos. She opted for a pink set of footwear and carried a brown bag with her along with a cool pair of black sunglasses. On the other hand, as Ram Charan walked out of the car, he was seen donning a classy printed jacket with a white t-shirt and black jeans. Watch the video here-

While the fans were eagerly waiting to know about the destination of their wedding anniversary celebration, Ram Charan took to his official Instagram handle and posted the first picture from the secret location of their vacation. The photo depicted the duo twinning in white outfits while looking into each other’s eyes with love.

Moreover, ahead of Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni’s 10th wedding anniversary, the duo's wedding clip surfaced online and created a buzz on the internet in no time. As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section and showered love on the couple. One of the netizens wrote, "My favourite RC and Upsi Adorable couple" while another wrote, "Cute couple" whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart emoticons.

The duo tied the knot on 14 June 2012 at the Temple Trees Farm House in Hyderabad. The couple has always maintained a low profile when it comes to their private life. For the unversed, Upasana is an entrepreneur as well as the Vice-Chairperson of a health and wellness magazine by profession. On the other hand, Ram Charan was recently in Vizag shooting for the Kiara Advani co-starrer, tentatively titled RC15. It is being helmed by director S. Shankar. The film marks the leading actors' second collaboration after the 2019 Telugu action-thriller Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

