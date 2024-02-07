English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 22:01 IST

Ramayan Actor Arun Govil Calls Lord Ram 'Country's Identity' Ahead Of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Arun Govil, best known for essaying the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, opened up about the importance of the deity in Indian culture.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Arun Govil
Arun Govil | Image:Instagram
Arun Govil's portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, which aired in 1987, has been one of the most evergreen on-screen manifestations of Lord Ram. The actor, who has personally received an invite to go witness the historic moment, set to take place in Ayodhya on January 22, recently shared his thoughts on what the keynote event in the country's history signifies.

Arun Govil refers to Lord Ram as the 'country's identity'


In an interview with PTI, Arun Govil opened up on his reflections regarding Lord Ram essentially representing the pillars of all elements in India's culture. The actor referred to the deity as the "country's identity" while also highlighting the unparalleled list of values represented by Him. 

He said, "Lord Ram is our pride, culture, country's identity, and self-respect. The courage of Lord Ram, the seriousness, the thought process, the respect given to elders, and all these elements that are in our culture... Everything is Ram."

Arun Govil was not the first choice to essay Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan


The interview also saw Arun Govil reveal how he had initially been rejected for the role of Lord Ram before being brought back for the same. He also reflected on how essaying the role essentially hampered any future prospects for his acting career. Govil however, would have it no other way as he believes even a 500-title strong filmography would not have earned him the kind of adoration and love he has received with his work in Ramayan. 

He said, "I had told Ramanand Sagar ji in the beginning itself that I only wanted to play the character of Lord Ram... When I was rejected, the role was offered to somebody else. But, I was brought back for the role...Even if I had done 500 films, the love and respect, which I get today, would be missing. Today, the respect that I get for immortalising the role of Lord Ram on screen is unparalleled..."

Published January 21st, 2024 at 22:01 IST

