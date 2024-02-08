Advertisement

Director Prashanth Varma's upcoming venture, HanuMan, featuring Teja Sajja in the lead role, has become the talk of the town for its unique storyline, casting, and impressive special effects. As part of the film's promotional activities, the makers organised a trailer launch event in Mumbai, attracting attention not only for the film but also for a gracious act by Rana Daggubati. The Baahubali star was captured in a viral paparazzi video, showcasing a moment of cultural respect.

Rana Daggubati's video goes viral

In the video, Rana Daggubati is seen entering the venue with Teja Sajja and the rest of the HanuMan team. Before posing for photographs in front of the HanuMan's poster, the actor took a moment to remove his shoes and placed them aside respectfully. Social media users praise the actor for not forgetting his cultural values and showing a humble act. As the attention turns to the 'gada' (Hanuman’s weapon) positioned before the poster, Rana Daggubati humorously recalls his iconic character Bhallaladev from Baahubali, saying, "I had one like this too."

The reason why I love Telugu film industry. Most of them are so connected with Hindu culture...



Just see how @RanaDaggubati removed his shoes before posing in front of the Bajrang Bali's poster... Such small things do matter... pic.twitter.com/MrpPSEc7nt — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) January 14, 2024

When Teja Sajja expressed gratitude for Rana Daggubati

Days before the film's release, Teja Sajja expressed gratitude for Rana Daggubati's support, highlighting that the Baahubali star readily agreed to be the chief guest with just one request. Teja shared, "Rana Anna said, 'Teja when are you travelling to Bombay? I’m here in Bombay whenever you’re coming. I’m just waiting for you to tell me the date, I will come.'"

What do we know about HanuMan?

HanuMan is a story about a common man who has got superpowers from God, and how he uses it for the dharma, how he stands for righteousness is the idea of this story. Directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla under Primeshow Entertainment, the movie also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai.