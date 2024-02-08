Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 11:55 IST

Totally Viral/ Rana Daggubati Removes Shoes Before Posing In Front Of Teja Sajja Starrer HanuMan Poster

Before posing for photographs in front of the HanuMan's poster, Rana Daggubati took a moment to remove his shoes and placed them aside respectfully.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati file photo | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Director Prashanth Varma's upcoming venture, HanuMan, featuring Teja Sajja in the lead role, has become the talk of the town for its unique storyline, casting, and impressive special effects. As part of the film's promotional activities, the makers organised a trailer launch event in Mumbai, attracting attention not only for the film but also for a gracious act by Rana Daggubati. The Baahubali star was captured in a viral paparazzi video, showcasing a moment of cultural respect.

Rana Daggubati's video goes viral

In the video, Rana Daggubati is seen entering the venue with Teja Sajja and the rest of the HanuMan team. Before posing for photographs in front of the HanuMan's poster, the actor took a moment to remove his shoes and placed them aside respectfully. Social media users praise the actor for not forgetting his cultural values and showing a humble act. As the attention turns to the 'gada' (Hanuman’s weapon) positioned before the poster, Rana Daggubati humorously recalls his iconic character Bhallaladev from Baahubali, saying, "I had one like this too." 

 

When Teja Sajja expressed gratitude for Rana Daggubati

Days before the film's release, Teja Sajja expressed gratitude for Rana Daggubati's support, highlighting that the Baahubali star readily agreed to be the chief guest with just one request. Teja shared, "Rana Anna said, 'Teja when are you travelling to Bombay? I’m here in Bombay whenever you’re coming. I’m just waiting for you to tell me the date, I will come.'"

What do we know about HanuMan?

HanuMan is a story about a common man who has got superpowers from God, and how he uses it for the dharma, how he stands for righteousness is the idea of this story. Directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla under Primeshow Entertainment, the movie also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 11:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement