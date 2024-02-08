Updated January 15th, 2024 at 11:55 IST
Totally Viral/ Rana Daggubati Removes Shoes Before Posing In Front Of Teja Sajja Starrer HanuMan Poster
Before posing for photographs in front of the HanuMan's poster, Rana Daggubati took a moment to remove his shoes and placed them aside respectfully.
Director Prashanth Varma's upcoming venture, HanuMan, featuring Teja Sajja in the lead role, has become the talk of the town for its unique storyline, casting, and impressive special effects. As part of the film's promotional activities, the makers organised a trailer launch event in Mumbai, attracting attention not only for the film but also for a gracious act by Rana Daggubati. The Baahubali star was captured in a viral paparazzi video, showcasing a moment of cultural respect.
Rana Daggubati's video goes viral
In the video, Rana Daggubati is seen entering the venue with Teja Sajja and the rest of the HanuMan team. Before posing for photographs in front of the HanuMan's poster, the actor took a moment to remove his shoes and placed them aside respectfully. Social media users praise the actor for not forgetting his cultural values and showing a humble act. As the attention turns to the 'gada' (Hanuman’s weapon) positioned before the poster, Rana Daggubati humorously recalls his iconic character Bhallaladev from Baahubali, saying, "I had one like this too."
When Teja Sajja expressed gratitude for Rana Daggubati
Days before the film's release, Teja Sajja expressed gratitude for Rana Daggubati's support, highlighting that the Baahubali star readily agreed to be the chief guest with just one request. Teja shared, "Rana Anna said, 'Teja when are you travelling to Bombay? I’m here in Bombay whenever you’re coming. I’m just waiting for you to tell me the date, I will come.'"
What do we know about HanuMan?
HanuMan is a story about a common man who has got superpowers from God, and how he uses it for the dharma, how he stands for righteousness is the idea of this story. Directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Niranjan Reddy Kandagatla under Primeshow Entertainment, the movie also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai.
