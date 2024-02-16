Advertisement

American rapper G-Eazy, who is currently on his first-ever tour in India, recently opened up about his love for food and the people of the country. The artist was also candid about his aspirations to work with Priyanka Chopra and his prospects in Bollywood.

G-Eazy expresses his wish to work with Priyanka Chopra

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, G-Eazy was asked about his future ventures or if he is open to a Bollywood collab. Expressing his thoughts about the same, the rapper said, “I think we're experiencing a beautiful time in life where, you know a lot of different genres, and spaces, and worlds, and cultures, you know, and the arts are all collaborating and coming together."

He added that artists are not limited by their genres anymore and it is beautiful to see the walls breaking down. Talking about his Bollywood debut, G-Eazy picked a romantic film over an action thriller as his choice of a debut film. When given the choice between Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra as his co-stars, the rapper went for the latter in a heartbeat.

G-Eazy’s India tour

Hailing from Oakland, California, G-Eazy has won several accolades at the Billboard Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and American Music Awards, and is known for hits like Me, Myself & I, Tumblr Girls, Good Life, I Mean It, Him & I, and No Limit.

He has also collaborated with Lil Wayne, Halsey, Demi Lovato, A$AP Rocky, Bebe Rexha, Britney Spears, Dillon Francis, Post Malone and Cardi B. His India tour is produced by Spacebound, the producer of Asia’s largest dance music festival, Sunburn.

The tour is poised to be a sold-out event with an expected footfall of over 45,000 fans and will feature an eclectic support line-up comprising of South Asian hip hop acts such as Ishq Nachaawe hitmaker Yashraj, Punjabi music experimentalist Talwiinder, Khatron Ke Khiladi winner and rapper Dino James and the doctor turned DJ The Spindoctor.