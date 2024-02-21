Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 11:00 IST

Remembering Ameen Sayani, Legendary Host Of Geetmala, Who Died Of Heart Attack

Ameen Sayani took his last breath on February 20 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Heart failure has been identified as the cause of his death.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ameen Sayani
Ameen Sayani | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ameen Sayani, the radio host best known for his hit program Geetmala, died at the age of 91 on February 20. His son, Rajil Sayani, confirmed the demise of the iconic figure last night at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Heart failure has been identified as the cause of his death.

Who was Ameen Sayani? 

Ameen Sayani was born in Mumbai on December 21, 1932, and rose to fame throughout the years thanks to his captivating style and melodic voice. He started out as an English-language broadcaster but switched to Hindi after India gained independence. Sayani's radio show Geetmala, which first aired in December 1952, helped popularize radio listening in India and brought him great fame.

Sayani's Geetmala demonstrated his profound comprehension of the changing music scene in addition to being a musical extravaganza. The popularity of the program cemented his reputation as a radio maestro. It was in operation from 1952 until 1994, and then again in 2000–2001 and 2001–2003. Although the show's name changed a little, its concept stayed the same.

Advertisement

His catchphrase, "Behno aur Bhaiyo" (sisters and brothers), made him instantly recognizable and became a popular parody. Throughout her six-decade career, Sayani produced and presented more than 54,000 radio shows and provided voiceovers for 19,000 commercials and jingles. He also experimented with acting, making brief appearances in several movies, most of them as announcers.

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 11:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

13 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

13 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

14 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

14 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

14 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

14 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

14 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

14 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

14 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

14 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Do You Know - These Are The Most Emotional Zodiac Signs

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  2. 'End of an Era', Says Ex Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Fali Nariman

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. 'They Don't Make Them Like Him Anymore': Singhvi on Fali S Nariman

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. WFP Pauses Food Deliveries to Gaza Amid ‘Chaos, Gunfire and Looting’

    World13 minutes ago

  5. Rahul Gandhi Poses as ‘Lord Krishna’, Stokes Controversy

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo