Ameen Sayani, the radio host best known for his hit program Geetmala, died at the age of 91 on February 20. His son, Rajil Sayani, confirmed the demise of the iconic figure last night at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Heart failure has been identified as the cause of his death.

Who was Ameen Sayani?

Ameen Sayani was born in Mumbai on December 21, 1932, and rose to fame throughout the years thanks to his captivating style and melodic voice. He started out as an English-language broadcaster but switched to Hindi after India gained independence. Sayani's radio show Geetmala, which first aired in December 1952, helped popularize radio listening in India and brought him great fame.

Sayani's Geetmala demonstrated his profound comprehension of the changing music scene in addition to being a musical extravaganza. The popularity of the program cemented his reputation as a radio maestro. It was in operation from 1952 until 1994, and then again in 2000–2001 and 2001–2003. Although the show's name changed a little, its concept stayed the same.

His catchphrase, "Behno aur Bhaiyo" (sisters and brothers), made him instantly recognizable and became a popular parody. Throughout her six-decade career, Sayani produced and presented more than 54,000 radio shows and provided voiceovers for 19,000 commercials and jingles. He also experimented with acting, making brief appearances in several movies, most of them as announcers.