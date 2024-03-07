×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

Maharani 3 Review: Huma Qureshi Scales Newer Heights In Gripping Political Drama

Series creator Subhash Kapoor has sown the seeds of a gripping political universe with perfectly crafted characters who manage to deliver fine performances.

Reported by: Aditya Sagar
Maharani 3
Maharani 3 | Image:Sony LIV
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

In Maharani, Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti is on a mission to emerge on top of the political landscape in Bihar. Three seasons down, she hasn't been able to achieve her goal yet (which is a good thing). The latest outing is a thrill ride that cinephiles will love to hop on. Rani calls it a journey for justice but everyone else finds it a pool of sadism with death toll rising by the ticking clock.

A still from Maharani 3 | Image: Youtube Screengrab/Sony LIV

 

Hot Take

Series creator Subhash Kapoor has sown the seeds of a gripping universe with perfectly crafted characters who manage to deliver fine performances. His journey with politically charged dramas started with the Jolly LLB franchise. It would not be wrong to say that Kapoor knows the pulse of the Indian audiences and their affinity for politics and entertainment.

Advertisement

However, in the third season, Saurabh Bhave takes the director’s seat. This is the show's biggest undoing as he follows a template of camera angles and shots, lending no novelty to the treatment, something the previous seasons had to offer. 

 

A still from Maharani 3 | Image: Youtube Screengrab/Sony LIV

Is Maharani 3 worth the hype?

Maharani 3 treads a fine line between fiction and dramatisation

Advertisement

Despite a blueprint execution, the team has managed to get the tone right when it comes to depicting the politics of Bihar. The makers have never accepted or denied that the series is inspired by real-life characters but they have played well with intricate inputs, with ample parallels to be drawn if one knows their state politics. From Rani's illiteracy, seemingly a direct reference to Rabri Devi's background, to several instances including illegal liquor racket in the state, the series draws close parallels to reality.

 

A still from Maharani 3 | Image: Youtube Screengrab/Sony LIV

Brownie points to the research team for studying the state politics well and its measured depiction for teh screen. Additionally, the inclusion of folk songs like Ae Budha Zulfi Katae La to celebration of traditional festivals like Sam Chakeva and Chhath adds a touch of realism. 

Maharani appeals to one and all

Those who are not too keen on politics will find themselves in the shoes of Rani Bharti as she begins her journey as an unsuspecting woman who gets thrown into the midst of drama without a choice. The show then lets you invest in the evolution of its characters, including Rani, as it builds the stakes beat by beat.

Huma Qureshi as the titular character is the star of the show. As the story and its various layers ascend to newer heights, Huma does a good job of keeping up with her invested performance. She is fierce and bold and given the melodrama is kept at bay, her approach to the character is effective and impactful.
 

Advertisement

 

A still from Maharani 3 | Image: Youtube Screengrab/Sony LIV

Supporting actors take the centerstage

Vineet Kumar manages to shine with his portrayal of Gauri Shankar Pandey. Kani Kusruti as Kaveri Sridharan, Rani's closest aide and according to her the "only person who stood by her throughout", lends emotional weight to the narrative and turns out to be the reliable ally.

Sohum Shah, Amit Sial and Pramod Pathak are at their best with Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey and Dibyendu Bhattacharya contributing largely to making the narrative intriguing.

Advertisement

Stream it or skip it?

If political drama interests you, Maharani is a must-watch. For someone who is drawn to the thrills of conspiracy, revenge and drama, packaged as a edge-of-the-seat experience, Maharani 3 makes for a wholesome streaming experience.
 

Advertisement

 

Bottomline

Maharani proves that a content based show will find its audience. It has eight episodes in its third season and doesn’t require you to go back to the first two seasons for a recap. It enjoyable and makes for an easy weekend watch.

Rating: 3/5

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

14 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

16 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

17 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

17 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

21 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

21 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AI to push India’s travel and tourism industry in the next decade: Sabre

    Travel6 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi to Remain India’s Prime Minister For Next Decade, Says Amit Shah

    Republic Summit8 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali Has Exposed Mamata: Amit Shah at Republic Summit

    Republic Summit9 minutes ago

  4. Kashmir To Kanyakumari, There Should Be UCC: Shah at Republic Summit

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 6,400Cr in Srinagar

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo