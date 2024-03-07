Advertisement

In Maharani, Huma Qureshi as Rani Bharti is on a mission to emerge on top of the political landscape in Bihar. Three seasons down, she hasn't been able to achieve her goal yet (which is a good thing). The latest outing is a thrill ride that cinephiles will love to hop on. Rani calls it a journey for justice but everyone else finds it a pool of sadism with death toll rising by the ticking clock.

A still from Maharani 3 | Image: Youtube Screengrab/Sony LIV

Hot Take

Series creator Subhash Kapoor has sown the seeds of a gripping universe with perfectly crafted characters who manage to deliver fine performances. His journey with politically charged dramas started with the Jolly LLB franchise. It would not be wrong to say that Kapoor knows the pulse of the Indian audiences and their affinity for politics and entertainment.

However, in the third season, Saurabh Bhave takes the director’s seat. This is the show's biggest undoing as he follows a template of camera angles and shots, lending no novelty to the treatment, something the previous seasons had to offer.

A still from Maharani 3 | Image: Youtube Screengrab/Sony LIV

Is Maharani 3 worth the hype?

Maharani 3 treads a fine line between fiction and dramatisation

Despite a blueprint execution, the team has managed to get the tone right when it comes to depicting the politics of Bihar. The makers have never accepted or denied that the series is inspired by real-life characters but they have played well with intricate inputs, with ample parallels to be drawn if one knows their state politics. From Rani's illiteracy, seemingly a direct reference to Rabri Devi's background, to several instances including illegal liquor racket in the state, the series draws close parallels to reality.

A still from Maharani 3 | Image: Youtube Screengrab/Sony LIV

Brownie points to the research team for studying the state politics well and its measured depiction for teh screen. Additionally, the inclusion of folk songs like Ae Budha Zulfi Katae La to celebration of traditional festivals like Sam Chakeva and Chhath adds a touch of realism.

Maharani appeals to one and all

Those who are not too keen on politics will find themselves in the shoes of Rani Bharti as she begins her journey as an unsuspecting woman who gets thrown into the midst of drama without a choice. The show then lets you invest in the evolution of its characters, including Rani, as it builds the stakes beat by beat.

Huma Qureshi as the titular character is the star of the show. As the story and its various layers ascend to newer heights, Huma does a good job of keeping up with her invested performance. She is fierce and bold and given the melodrama is kept at bay, her approach to the character is effective and impactful.



A still from Maharani 3 | Image: Youtube Screengrab/Sony LIV

Supporting actors take the centerstage

Vineet Kumar manages to shine with his portrayal of Gauri Shankar Pandey. Kani Kusruti as Kaveri Sridharan, Rani's closest aide and according to her the "only person who stood by her throughout", lends emotional weight to the narrative and turns out to be the reliable ally.

Sohum Shah, Amit Sial and Pramod Pathak are at their best with Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey and Dibyendu Bhattacharya contributing largely to making the narrative intriguing.

Stream it or skip it?

If political drama interests you, Maharani is a must-watch. For someone who is drawn to the thrills of conspiracy, revenge and drama, packaged as a edge-of-the-seat experience, Maharani 3 makes for a wholesome streaming experience.



Bottomline

Maharani proves that a content based show will find its audience. It has eight episodes in its third season and doesn’t require you to go back to the first two seasons for a recap. It is enjoyable and makes for an easy weekend watch.

Rating: 3/5