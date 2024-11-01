Published 22:51 IST, November 1st 2024
Rohit Bal Bid Adieu To The Ramp With A Dance At Lakme Fashion Week, Video Goes Viral After His Death
Rohit Bal Death: Designer Rohit Bal made a comeback to the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 in October, almost a year after his health scare.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rohit Bal presented his final collection at Lakme Fashion Week in October this year | Image: Rohit Bal/Instagram
Advertisement
22:51 IST, November 1st 2024