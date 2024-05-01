Advertisement

Fans of some South stars are known to shower their love by pouring milk on their film posters, burst firecrackers outside theatres, and dancing in the theatres. Fans of Jr NTR in Melbourne had a different way express their love and extend a message of support to their favourite star. They came up with a 70-car rally ahead of the release of his upcoming film RRR.

The fans termed the Janatha Garage star as a 'demigod' to wish him the best for his latest film. They stated that such an event was happening in the country for the first time.

Jr NTR fans hold rally in Melbourne ahead of RRR release

Melbourne fans of Jr NTR gathered with their cars, many of them luxury vehicles, at a vast ground in the city recently. They donned T-shirts with the actor's photo, cheered for him, apart from putting his pic and the Indian flag on their cars.

The fans then arranged their cars, in a way to share the message, 'Jai NTR RRR'. Apart from arranging the different letters as per the colours of the cars, the team also shot the arrangement from an aerial view to assert their love and support for Jr NTR and RRR. The group then set out on a rally, showcasing one of the unique gestures of support from close to 10,000 kilometres away.

A huge 70+ car rally in Melbourne….Never before in Australia… it’s our love towards our demigod @tarak9999 Thanks @subhash551 for making this visual… fantastic brother…#RRR #NTR𓃵 @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/jgEbofiAJQ — Melbourne NTR fans (@MelbNTRFans)

RRR team in heavy promotions before release

RRR has been one of the most-anticipated films in the Indian film industry for the past few years. The first film of SS Rajamouli after the blockbuster success of Baahubali, collaboration of Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn with Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and another heavy budget project with high-octane action sequences, were some of the reasons for the buzz.

The movie, however, faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After postponements, the makers thought the release would finally take place in January, but the third wave of the pandemic led to another delay.

The team has been involved in intense promotions, hosting events in Delhi, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kolkata, Varanasi and the appearance of stars like Aamir Khan also added to the hype.

RRR traces the story of two real-life Telugu activists Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, and the ups and downs of their bond as they fought against the British in the '1920s.

