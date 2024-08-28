sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengal Bandh | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 03:11 IST, August 28th 2024

Samantha-Naga Chaitanya: The Vow That The Couple Could Not Fulfill Resurfaces In Old Video

An old video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding has recently resurfaced online, where the Kushi star describes Chay as the “greatest man.”

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Throwback video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's wedding vows
Throwback video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's wedding vows | Image: X/koimoi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

03:11 IST, August 28th 2024