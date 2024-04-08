Advertisement

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu has won millions of hearts over the past decade with her ace acting skills. During her 12 years journey in the film industry, the actor has worked on a plethora of projects and won many accolades. As she completed 12 years in the film industry, the actor recently penned a heartfelt note mentioning how these years went and thanked her "most loyal" fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently informed her fans that she has completed 12 years in the film industry. The actor treated her 22.1 million followers with a beautiful picture. In the photo, the actor donned a brown coloured shirt on a black tank top. She accessorised her look with several golden chains and tied a small portion of her hair in a ponytail. She looked radiant as she smiled at the camera while standing against the backdrop of a waterfall.

Sharing the photos, the actor penned how her 12 years in the film industry revolved around shoots and incomparable moments. She further mentioned how she is filled with gratitude to have had a "blessed" journey. In the end, the actor mentioned how her love for cinema will never fade. She wrote, "I woke up this morning to realize that I’ve completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here’s hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength."

On Samantha's work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu began her career by modelling. She made her debut with the 2010 Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave. Since then, she has starred in several Telugu and Tamil films and also made her Hindi debut with the web series, Family Man 2. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Apart from the Family Man 2 star, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The film is set to release on April 28 and its plot will revolve around two women who fall in love with a young man named Rambo. On the other hand, Samantha will also soon feature in her dream project, a women-centric film Shakuntala.

Image: Instagram/@samanatharuthprabhuoffl