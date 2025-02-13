Samay Raina-Ranveer Allahbadia India's Got Latent Controversy LIVE Updates: Assam Police Reaches Comedian's Residence In Pune

The National Commission for Women has taken strict cognizance of the Latent show controversy | Image: Republic

India's Got Latent Controversy: Samay Raina is caught up in a controversy over the latest episode of India's Got Latent which blew up on the internet on Monday over some derogatory and vulgar comments passed by the panelists on the show. The National Commission for Women has taken serious note of the offensive remarks made by content creators such as Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra and summoned them for questioning.

India's Got Latent is created and hosted by Samay Raina | Image: X

Samay had requested a delayed appearance before the authorities in the matter due to his ongoing US and Canada tour, but his request has been denied. Apoorva and Ashish, have meanwhile, recorded their statements with the police.