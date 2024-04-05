Advertisement

Sankskrit film Taya, is all set to be shown the spotlight in a planned special screening. The endeavour is being undertaken by G Prabha, a retired Sanskrit professor. The screening is set to be held at the Prasad Film Lab in Saligrammam on April 6 at 6 PM.

What is Taya about?



As per a PTI report, Taya is inspired from the real life story of Savithri Antharjanam, better known as Kuriyedathu Tatri in Kerala. In 1905, Tatri was tried for adultery by a kangaroo court of community elders and expelled. Prabha elaborated, "She is an enduring icon worthy of superstardom in women’s struggle for gender justice. The body blow she struck at the vicious patriarchy that ruled the Namboothiri community is part of folklore in Kerala".

The original story however has intentionally been cinematised with some tweaks so as to better suit the sensibilities of the contemporary audience, also simultaneously adding heightened efficacy to the larger point being made. Prabha added, "For instance, in the original story, there was a king involved. I changed the circumstances more suitable for now and the king is a judge in my story".

G Prabha articulates her broader vision



G Prabha's objective with organising the special screening of Taya, is to be able to give contemporary manifestations of Sanskrit, a platform. She said, "I am the first to discuss social issues in Sanskrit. Usually, since Sanskrit is a puranic language, the films in Sanskrit too explored our ancient traditions".

Adding to the conversation, Bhoomiyudde Uppu director Sunny Joseph, pinpointed the relevance of having a strong philosophy at the core of every cinematic project, however big or however small. He said, "Be it Sanskrit or Manipuri, visual idioms of the films are the same. For me films should be philosophical inquiry. Taya is a story that happened 100 years ago and yet remains relevant to this day, and will make us delve deep into the human psyche".

(with inputs from PTI)