×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 19:52 IST

Savita Damodar Paranjpe cast: List of actors and the characters they portray

Savita Damodar Paranjpe cast consists of some highly acclaimed actors like Subodh Bhave and Raqesh Bapat. Here is all you need to know about the entire cast.

Reported by: Krupa Trivedi
savita damodar paranjpe cast
Cap | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 

Subodh Bhave as Sharad Abhyankar

Pallavi Patil made her debut as an actor with the Marathi film, Classmates. She played the role of Heena in this movie. After that, she was part of several other films which include 702 Dixit's, Shentimental, and Tu Tithe Asave. Pallavi even worked in the Anil Kapoor starrer 24, in which she essayed the role of Mitali. Pallavi has even worked as an actress in John Abraham's first successful Marathi film Savita Damodar Paranjpe as a producer.

Savita Prabhune as Kusum's Mother

Savita Prabhune is known for her role of Aai (mother) in Ekta Kapoor's Kkusum and as Sulochana Karanjkar in Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Pavitra Rishta. Later, she also replaced Asawari Joshi as Gayatri in the famous Marathi TV serial named Mala Saasu Havi.

Other cast members of Savita Damodar Paranjpe

  • Trupti Toradmal as Kussum Abhyankar
  • Angad Mhaskar as Dr. Agnihotri
  • Hemangi Kavi as Savita Damodar Paranjpe

About the film Savita Damodar Paranjpe

John Abraham's Marathi film Savita Damodar Paranjpe is helmed by Swapna Waghmare. The film is a psychological thriller and has a rating of 6.1 on IMDb. The movie is based on the Marathi play with the same name. The film released on August 31, 2018. It is also available for streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement

Published September 17th, 2020 at 16:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Adidas sales forecast 2024

Adidas catch-up remains

3 minutes ago
Man Hangs Self In Gurugram Over Non-Payment Of Dues By Former Employer

Man hangs Himself

7 minutes ago
Pune Water Supply

Water supply in chennai

8 minutes ago
Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan Replies to Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Khela’ Jibe

BJP Seat Sharing

12 minutes ago
BJP Lok Sabha List: 5 Key Takeaways

BJP Releases 2nd List

14 minutes ago
Sikandar Shaikh

Sikandar finds support

15 minutes ago
Equity markets witness fall

Equity markets fall

16 minutes ago
AB de Villiers

ABD sings fav Hindi song

17 minutes ago
Nimuben Bambhania, Ranjanaben Dhananjay Bhatt, Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor are among 7 candidates from Gujarat who've been named in BJP's second list for Lok Sabha.

BJP 2nd List: 7 From Guj

20 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

21 minutes ago
Goa tourists looking to rent vehicles will now have to give a 'safe driving' undertaking.

Goa Safe Driving

23 minutes ago
Electric Pe inks pact with Greaves Finance Ltd to streamline EV ownership

Electric Mobility Scheme

23 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

WPL DC vs GG Live Score

24 minutes ago
Wall Street week ahead

Appreciate global invest

24 minutes ago
savita damodar paranjpe cast

Savita Damodar Paranjpe

25 minutes ago
SBI

SBI deadline on bonds

28 minutes ago
BJP Announces 5 Candidates For Madhya Pradesh | Constituency-wise Names Here

MP Lok Sabha

29 minutes ago
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Harassment by Intoxicated Neighbour

Bengaluru woman Harassed

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Singh Announces Second Pregnancy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News5 hours ago

  4. IAS Officer Poses as Patient, Inspects Health Centre in UP's Firozabad

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo