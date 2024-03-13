Updated March 13th, 2024 at 19:52 IST
Savita Damodar Paranjpe cast: List of actors and the characters they portray
Savita Damodar Paranjpe cast consists of some highly acclaimed actors like Subodh Bhave and Raqesh Bapat. Here is all you need to know about the entire cast.
Subodh Bhave as Sharad Abhyankar
Pallavi Patil made her debut as an actor with the Marathi film, Classmates. She played the role of Heena in this movie. After that, she was part of several other films which include 702 Dixit's, Shentimental, and Tu Tithe Asave. Pallavi even worked in the Anil Kapoor starrer 24, in which she essayed the role of Mitali. Pallavi has even worked as an actress in John Abraham's first successful Marathi film Savita Damodar Paranjpe as a producer.
Savita Prabhune as Kusum's Mother
Savita Prabhune is known for her role of Aai (mother) in Ekta Kapoor's Kkusum and as Sulochana Karanjkar in Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Pavitra Rishta. Later, she also replaced Asawari Joshi as Gayatri in the famous Marathi TV serial named Mala Saasu Havi.
Other cast members of Savita Damodar Paranjpe
- Trupti Toradmal as Kussum Abhyankar
- Angad Mhaskar as Dr. Agnihotri
- Hemangi Kavi as Savita Damodar Paranjpe
About the film Savita Damodar Paranjpe
John Abraham's Marathi film Savita Damodar Paranjpe is helmed by Swapna Waghmare. The film is a psychological thriller and has a rating of 6.1 on IMDb. The movie is based on the Marathi play with the same name. The film released on August 31, 2018. It is also available for streaming on Netflix.
Published September 17th, 2020 at 16:03 IST
