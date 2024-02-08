English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 08:40 IST

Secret Home promises to unravel intriguing and uncomfortable truths, says director Abhayakumar

Director Abhayakumar's Secret Home tackles dark realities, exploring all character shades in a true crime tale set in Kerala.

Secret Home
Secret Home | Image:Secret Home
Abhayakumar K, who is the director of the upcoming Malayalam thriller Secret Home, disclosed certain points about the film in a recent interview. He said that Secret Home promises to reveal the darker sides of characters as it aims to address uncomfortable truths.  The director in a conversation with OTTplay shared that the film ventures into sensitive societal themes often avoided.

Abhayakumar emphasised the movie diverges from conventional narratives by showcasing all four main characters with shades of darkness, departing from the archetypal portrayal of purely virtuous protagonists. He noted that this unique portrayal adds depth to the storyline, offering a glimpse into the complexities of human nature.

Secret Home: Uncovering a true crime story

The director revealed that for Secret Home he drew inspiration from a true-crime incident in Kerala. Expressing the need to portray a comprehensive perspective, Abhayakumar highlighted the film's intention to delve into all sides of the incident. He added that he has tried to counter the typically one-sided narratives often presented by the media.

 Director Abhayakumar K unveils dark sides in the true crime saga Secret Home: IMDb

Abhayakumar also praised the core cast which includes Chandunadh, Anu Mohan, Sshivada, and Aparna Das for their dedication and contribution to the film. He commended their commitment to staying on set longer, incorporating improvisations that enhanced the authenticity of their roles.

The screenplay, penned by Anil Kurian, reflects the collaborative efforts of Abhayakumar and Anil, known for their work on various films like Chathur Mukham, Priyan Ottathilanu, and Kunjamminis Hospital.

Secret Home: Uncovering a True Crime Story I IMDb

The director acknowledged the producer's trust in their creative vision and the team's collective effort to ensure the project's success. Detailing the extensive filming process spanning 31 locations in Kottayam district within a month, Abhayakumar praised the composer, Sanker Sharma, for crafting three distinct soundtracks for the film.

Audience expectations and release date of the film

While confident in the film's engaging narrative, Abhayakumar expressed a desire to rely on word-of-mouth promotion rather than generating excessive hype. Anticipating a thought-provoking experience for viewers, the director aims for the film's release in February, supported by producer Santhosh Thrivikraman.

Secret Home promises to unravel intriguing and uncomfortable truths I IMDb

Secret Home promises to unravel intriguing and uncomfortable truths, offering a multifaceted perspective on a true crime story, poised to captivate audiences upon its release.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 08:40 IST

