Updated August 26th, 2023 at 21:17 IST

Selena Gomez’s new song Single Soon about her ex The Weeknd? Fans share theories

Selena Gomez seemed to be talking about breaking up with someone in Single Soon. Fans jumped to the conclusion that it was a reference to her ex The Weeknd.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez with The Weeknd (Image: AP) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Selena Gomez made her music comeback with the track Single Soon on Friday. The singer-actor seemed to be talking about breaking up with someone in her song lyrics. Her fans came to the conclusion that Selena was referencing her ex The Weeknd.

2 things you need to know

  • Selena Gomez dated the pop singer The Weeknd in 2017. 
  • The couple dated for 10 months before breaking up in the same year. 

Selena Gomez’s new song is about The Weeknd? 

Selena Gomez talks about several ways of breaking up with her boyfriend in the song: “Should I do it on the phone? / Should I leave a little note / In the pocket of his coat? (Yeah) / Maybe I'll just disappear / I don't wanna see a tear / And the weekend's almost here.” 

The weekend mention accompanies the visual of the singer writing the breakup note on a post-it which read, “I am sorry, I can’t, don’t hate me.” Fans believe that in the final two lines of that stanza, she is making a reference to The Weeknd. 

(Selena Gomez with The Weeknd | Image: AP)

Some people believe that the opening half of the song may be a reference to The Weeknd's 2020 song Save Your Tears, in which he sings about hurting someone by leaving: "I'll make you cry when I run away / Save your tears for another day." Others believed it had to do with Gomez's supposed breakup with The Weeknd. 

Selena Gomez’s past romantic relationships

Selena Gomez has had romantic connections with a few celebrities in the past, but two of her relationships were most dicussed. From 2011 through 2018, she had an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. Gomez dated The Weeknd from January to October 2017.

Published August 26th, 2023 at 21:17 IST

