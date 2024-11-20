sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |

Published 11:38 IST, November 20th 2024

Shattering Vs Agony: Contrasting Statements Of AR Rahman And Wife Saira On Separation After 29 Years

AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: Both the composer and his wife have issued public statements on the matter but there is a stark difference between the two.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
AR Rahman tied the knot with wife Saira Banu in 1995
AR Rahman tied the knot with wife Saira Banu in 1995 | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

10:49 IST, November 20th 2024

AR Rahman