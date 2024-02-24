Advertisement

Popular Stitches singer Shawn Mendes took to his social media account on Wednesday and penned down an emotional and heartfelt note to his fans. He opened up about his fears and truths in the note and mentioned he wished to communicate with them in an 'honest' manner. Several fans and followers of the singer took to the comments of the post and expressed their concern for the star as he uploaded the note online.

Shawn Mendes emotional note to fans

The Senorita duo, Shawn Mendes and his ex Camila Cabello earlier made headlines after they parted ways and often take to social media to express how they feel. Shawn Mendes mentioned in his most recent note to his followers that he sometimes wonders what it is that he is supposed to be doing in his life, and he revealed that the answer is 'to tell the truth and to be the truth'. He also revealed that he was fearful of showing people his fears as he thought they would 'think less of' him or get bored. He additionally revealed that although he has gotten so much success in the industry, he finds it difficult to believe he is not failing. However, he assured later in the note that he is 'okay', but wanted to tell the truth, and hopes it would resonate with a few people. His note read-

"Sometimes i ask myself what it is that I should be doing with my life and what I always hear in return is "to tell the truth, to be the truth" I feel like that's a hard thing to do though. I'm afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. so in those moments of feeling low, I either put on a show or hide. The truth, in current form, is a 23-year-old who constant, feels like he's either flying or drowning. Maybe that, is just what it is to be in your 20's idk, or maybe that's just me. the truth is I really do wanna show up in the world as my 100% true honest unique self and not care what anyone thinks, sometimes I do!! sometimes I really don't care what people think and I feel free. most of the time it's a struggle tho, That the truth The truth is even with so much success I still find it hard to feel like I'm not failing. hyper-focused on what I don't have, forgetting to see all that I do. The truth is I'm overwhelmed and overstimulated lol the truth is ALSO that I'm okay. I'm just tryna tell and be the truth I like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people."

Shawn also mentioned that he didn't want people in the same place as him to feel alone as he continued to tweet online. A fan also mentioned that the note felt like a hug from the singer, and he was glad. He once again assured fans he was doing okay as he wrote, "I'm honestly so okay! I just wanna communicate with you guys in a real honest way. so I just typed i big old note out for you."

and i guess im like damn if i’m feeling this with all of the blessings i have i imagine there must be so many people feeling this and just don’t want them to feel alone !! — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 20, 2022

im really glad, this is definitely a hug from me https://t.co/ytUl15V0uQ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 20, 2022

im honestly so okay! i just wanna communicate with you guys in a real honest way. so i just typed i big old note out for you lol — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) April 20, 2022

