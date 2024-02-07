Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

SHOCKING: British Ballet Dancer Dies At 25 After Eating Mislabeled Peanut Cookie

A British Ballet dancer by the name of Órla Baxendale has passed away at the age of 25, after consuming a cookie that was wrongly labelled as being nut-free.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Orla Baxendale
Orla Baxendale | Image:orla_baxendale/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A British Ballet dancer, by the name of Órla Baxendale, has died after consuming a mislabeled cookie. She was 25 years old. Her unexpected passing came as the result of an allergic reaction to the peanuts contained in the cookie she consumed, an ingredient she was severely allergic to.

Órla Baxendale died of anaphylactic shock


Órla Baxendale's peanut allergy was serious enough for her to carry an EpiPen everywhere she went. However, the same was not enough to resuscitate her from the allergic reaction that proved fatal for her. As per an Independent UK report, Órla's attorney made a statement which reads, "Orla was very careful and hyper-vigilant about everything she ate, and always thoroughly checked the ingredients on all packaging. In addition, she always carried an EpiPen with her and surrounded herself with people who know how to administer one."

Baxendale originally belonged to East Lancashire in England, having relocated to New York to pursue her dance career. As per Órla's online obituary, she was "an exquisite ballet, contemporary, and Irish step dancer" and was the "embodiment of enthusiasm, strength, and beauty". Her family is understandably "devastated by this unimaginable loss."

How did the mishap over the cookies take place?


Baxendale had purchased some Vanilla Florentine Cookies from a Stew Leonard's grocery store in Connecticut. While the cookies themselves contained a palpable dosage of nuts, the ingredient list did not mention the same. The change in the cookies composition had reportedly been intimated by the producers - Cookies United. The batch of Vanilla Florentine Cookies has since been recalled. 

Stew Leonard’s director of public relations Meghan Bell, in a statement shared, "The cookies contain undeclared peanuts and eggs. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts or eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. One death has been reported that may be associated with the mislabeled product."
 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

