Sivakarthikeyan Wins Over Rocky Bhai Fans As He Praises Yash: KGF 2 Was Indian Cinema's Success
At IFFI Goa 2024, Sivakarthikeyan praised Yash for his film KGF 2's global success. He also spoke highly of Yash's impact on the Kannada film industry.
Sivakarthikeyan is currently basking in the success of Amaran. He is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actors in Tamil cinema. The actor had recently attended the International Film Festival of India event in Goa and showered praises on Kannada star Yash.
Sivakarthikeyan on Yash: It became India’s success after KGF 2
At the IFFI event in Goa, Amaran star Sivakarthikeyan expressed his admiration for Yash and spoke highly of him. Amaran star added that the success of KGF: Chapter 1 was labelled as the Kannada film industry's success, but what KGF 2 did put the entire country on a global map. He said, "What Yash did in the Kannada industry is remarkable. It was the Kannada industry's success when KGF Chapter 1 happened, but it became Indian cinema's success when KGF Chapter 2 happened. “
Sivakarthikeyan further said, “Truly, what Yash achieved is extraordinary—he took himself from nowhere to another level and elevated his industry to greater heights. I have always admired Yash's conviction.”
Amaran box office collection
Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran is performing well at the box office. The film has earned an estimate of ₹198.05 crore in India. Sivakarthikeyan-Sai Pallavi starrer around ₹1.65 crore in India on its twenty-third day.
Amaran is based on a biopic which is adapted from the book India’s Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. It seeks honour not just a soldier but a real-life hero’s sacrifices and emotional struggles. The film takes inspiration from the lives of Major Mukund Varadarajan and his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese, sparking curiosity about their real-life journey. Amid this, Director Rajkumar Periasamy shared a review of late Major Mukund Varadarajan's commanding officer Amit Dabas.
18:14 IST, November 23rd 2024