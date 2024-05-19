Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth released in cinema halls on May 10 alongside Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes. Both movies have been going neck-to-neck at the box office in India, with the Hollywood release taking lead over the Hindi film in the first week. However, Srikanth has taken the lead in the second weekend, courtesy of the glowing reviews it has been receiving.

A still from Srikanth | Image: IMDb

Srikanth box office collection so far

In 9 days, Srikanth has collected ₹22.18 crore nett at the domestic box office. It has picked up pace over the second weekend after a decent start. According to Box Office India, Srikanth saw a good gains on its second Friday as collections went up around 15%. The film minted ₹1.60- ₹1.65 crore nett which now sets up the film well for a good run over the the next month or so, due to lack of new releases, and could very well end up with ₹40 crore nett collection before wrapping up its theatrical run.

Srikanth, is a biographical film on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist and founder of Bollant Industries. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, it stars Rajkummar Rao in the eponymous role with Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar playing the key supporting characters.

Advertisement

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes box office collection so far

After hitting the big screens on May 10, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes has minted ₹21.04 crore in India.

Advertisement

A still from Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes | Image: AP

It is only trailing behind Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Kung Fu Panda 4 and Dune 2 when it comes to Hollywood releases in India in 2024. It is on track to surpass both Kung Fu Panda and Dune 2 at India box office.