Published 17:20 IST, December 5th 2024
Live: Bollywood and Cricket Stars Attend Devendra Fadnavis's CM Swearing-In Ceremony in Mumbai
Bollywood Stars Grace Devendra Fadnavis's Oath Ceremony in Mumbai, The swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra saw a star-studded turnout with several prominent Bollywood actors in attendance. Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Vidya Balan, among others, arrived at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to witness the historic event.
Mumbai: The grand oath taking ceremony of Maharashtra chief minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies including Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shine and NCP president Ajit Pawar is taking place today in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief guest at the swearing in. Apart from politicians, the occasion is graced by Bollywood, cricket and business personalities including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani among others. Stay tuned with Republic World for all the latest from Fadnavis' swearing-in.
Stay tuned with Republic World for all the latest from Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis swearing-in, taking place in Mumbai today.
17:34 IST, December 5th 2024
Ranbir Kapoor Arrives At The CM's Oath Ceremony In Mumbai
Actor Ranbir Kapoor arrives at the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government in Mumbai.
17:36 IST, December 5th 2024
Actor Sanjay Dutt Attends The CM's Oath Ceremony At Azad Maidan
Actor Sanjay Dutt arrives at the Maharashtra CM’s oath ceremony at the Azad Maidan.
Updated 17:44 IST, December 5th 2024