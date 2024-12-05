sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Devendra Fadnavis | Delhi Pollution | Deep State Triangle | ISRO Proba -3 Launch | Beef Ban | Bitcoin |
LIVE-BLOG

Published 17:20 IST, December 5th 2024

Live: Bollywood and Cricket Stars Attend Devendra Fadnavis's CM Swearing-In Ceremony in Mumbai

Bollywood Stars Grace Devendra Fadnavis's Oath Ceremony in Mumbai, The swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra saw a star-studded turnout with several prominent Bollywood actors in attendance. Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Vidya Balan, among others, arrived at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to witness the historic event.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Devendra Fadnavis Oath Ceremony: Bollywood Stars Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and More to Attend
Devendra Fadnavis Oath Ceremony: Bollywood Stars Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and More to Attend | Image: X

Mumbai: The grand oath taking ceremony of Maharashtra chief minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies including Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shine and NCP president Ajit Pawar is taking place today in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief guest at the swearing in. Apart from politicians, the occasion is graced by Bollywood, cricket and business personalities including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani among others. Stay tuned with Republic World for all the latest from Fadnavis' swearing-in.

Advertisement

Live Blog

Stay tuned with Republic World for all the latest from Maharashtra Chief Minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis swearing-in, taking place in Mumbai today.

17:34 IST, December 5th 2024

Ranbir Kapoor Arrives At The CM's Oath Ceremony In Mumbai

Actor Ranbir Kapoor arrives at the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government in Mumbai.

17:36 IST, December 5th 2024

Actor Sanjay Dutt Attends The CM's Oath Ceremony At Azad Maidan

Actor Sanjay Dutt arrives at the Maharashtra CM’s oath ceremony at the Azad Maidan.

Advertisement
17:35 IST, December 5th 2024

Ranveer Singh Attends Devendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony

Actor Ranveer Singh attends the oath ceremony of the Devendra Fadnavis at Azad Maidan.

17:19 IST, December 5th 2024

Bollywood Celebs Grace Devendra Fadnavis' Maha Swearing-In In Mumbai

The grand oath-taking of Maharashtra chief minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis is taking place today in Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Bollywood, cricket and business personalities including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar among others have graced the occasion. 

Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:44 IST, December 5th 2024