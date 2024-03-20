×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 12:35 IST

Story Of Veer Savarkar Brushed Under The Carpet: Randeep Hooda

Swatantra Veer Savarkar actor Randeep Hooda shares that when he started reading about the activist, he realised that many "lies" have been spread in his name.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Randeep Hooda is gearing up for the release of his upcoming biographical drama Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The actor recently spoke candidly to Republic and shared that there has been "miscommunication and lies" in his name. In the film, the actor will be playing the titular role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a politician and activist, who developed the political ideology of Hindutva in 1922.

(A file photo of Randeep Hooda | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Randeep Hooda | Image: Instagram)

It infuriated me that a man of his stature...: Randeep Hooda

Speaking to Republic, Randeep shared that when he started reading about Veer Savarkar, he realised that not much is known about him, instead "lies" and "propaganda" have been spread in his name. “I started reading about him and realised that so much is not known about him. So much miscommunication about him, lies and propaganda, said in his name. It infuriated me that a man of his stature, a great poet, great writer, an ideologue, who coined the term Hindutva and the ideology behind it has been brushed under the carpet.”

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is an anti-propaganda movie

Randeep Hooda has been quite vocal regarding the plot of the movie and what the audience can expect. Speaking to ANI, the actor revealed that the film will debunk false narratives about Savarkar. For decades, Savarkar has been called "maafiveer" and "kayar" so, with this movie, the makers tried to convey truth to the audience.

To portray the role, the actor went through a massive physical transformation. He reduced 30 kgs to showcase how Savarkar looked during his time in jail. He candidly told Republic that most of the time, he was starving. Offering more details about his preparation, he added that he read a lot of books in Hindi and English. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 12:31 IST

